1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 win Best In Heritage 2019

With only two winners out of 42 esteemed contestants, RT’s history projects were noted by an influential community that came together in Dubrovnik for the annual Best In Heritage conference.

#1917LIVE and #Romanovs100, represented in Dubrovnik by RT’s Ivor Crotty, won IMAGINES Project of Influence 2019. This year’s conference featured presentations from the Museum of London, the Van Gogh Museum, the Ladakh Arts and Media Organization (LAMO) Center, the Gulag Museum, and many others. By the end of the forum, participants – scientists, curators, professors and museum directors – had voted for two winners.

Yes we ‘won’ - I’m immensely proud and humbled - but in both Songlines (https://t.co/RRFqkiQ1B8) and #Archivelottery there is real genius. Give yourself 5 mins to experience the experiences) https://t.co/ShPaVAuA8J — Ivor Crotty (@IvorCrotty) September 28, 2019

“We will be very glad to see our experience inspire creators to come up with new educational projects leading young people to learn more about history and other subjects,” said Kirill Karnovich-Valua, the projects’ creative producer.

Congratulations to #Romanovs100 & #1917LIVE project on being nominated “IMAGINES Project of Influence 2019” and to LAMO center on being the “Project of Influence 2019” at #TBIH2019!



This is the @BestinHeritage! pic.twitter.com/u1T5eUosQz — ICOM (@IcomOfficiel) September 27, 2019

The Best in Heritage is a non-governmental, non-profit organization based in Zagreb. It is dedicated to promoting every aspect of professional excellence in heritage occupations, and doing it “by the power of example” through an annual, global conference. The event has taken place annually since 2002, selecting and presenting examples of the best and most successful practices in museums, heritage and conservation. It seeks to spread quality and excellence in the public memory domain, thus contributing to creating a powerful profession and better societal use of heritage.

This is the first time that both RT Creative Lab’s projects #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 were noted by one award. Jointly, they hold nearly 50 prestigious international awards including Sorty, Webby, Clio, Digiday, the Drum and more (including four nominations for both projects at Cannes Lions in 2018 and 2019).

The #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 projects both told the story of the revolutions of 1917 that did away with the monarchy in Russia, but from very different angles. The first focused on the general flow of events, the second told the private story of the last Tsar and his family. Both projects used social networks as principal platforms, to re-present the events that took place 100 years ago with a renewed sense of immediacy and urgency.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!