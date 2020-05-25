RT with Spotify, Google makes it into top 3 of creative in-house agencies at ADC Awards

RT’s in-house creative lab achieved exceptional results at the One Club for Creativity ADC Awards, making the top three in-house agencies alongside Spotify and Google Brand Studio.

The 99th ADC Awards by the One Club for Creativity was a major success for RT, which brought home two bronze statues for the #Romanovs100 augmented reality album in Interactive (UX/UI Design & Craft in Mobile/Use of Technology). The album also received five merits in Publication Design and Interactive.

Meanwhile, the ‘May’ font, created for #VictoryPages, scored a merit in Design for Good, Typography.

RT is among the top 50 of all festival agencies, ahead of AMV BBDO, Cheil Germany, National Geographic, the New York Times, Marcel Paris, and many others.

#VictoryPages is a versatile social media documentary project. It offers an opportunity to look at the historical magnitude of May 9, 1945 through the personal impressions of our contemporaries. This is a story told for the young and by the young, using the language of modern media, on five social networks in 2020, marking 75 years since the victory over Nazism.

As part of this large-scale art tribute, designers Liam + Jord have created a series of minimalistic history-inspired “logos” for cities affected by World War II, featuring Moscow, Warsaw, Berlin, Hiroshima, and others.

Famous VR artists recreated kids’ drawings from besieged Leningrad in virtual animation.

Artist Marina Mamaral colorized rare HD photos of the Storming of Berlin.

And artist Vincent Bal created a call-to-peace series of illustrations using shadows cast by toy soldiers. His unique technique is an art form in itself, which he refers to as “shadowology.”

The font ‘May’ was released prior to the project. It is a “smart” font based on inscriptions that Soviet soldiers left all over the walls of the Reichstag in Berlin in spring 1945. The font was created by Contrast Foundry. Each letter has several alternate forms and sits in line somewhat unevenly, creating a handwritten effect similar to the style of the inscriptions.

The award-winning project #Romanovs100, which marked 100 years since the murder of Nicholas II, his wife and five children by the Bolsheviks, ran for 100 days in 2018. It culminated in the creation of an AR photo album, with the best images summing up the family life of Russia’s last monarchs.

A Cannes Lions finalist, #Romanovs100 holds 42 awards including a Red Dot, Shorty, The Drum, CLIO, and many more.

The team’s previous project about the Russian Revolution, #1917LIVE, is a three-time Cannes Lions nominee and boasts 26 prestigious awards.

Earlier this year, #VictoryPages won three Shorty Awards for a VR film released within the project, ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’: winner in Branded Content, VR, Facebook Video. The VR tribute to the victims of the Holocaust has also been awarded two prestigious Webby accolades.