Iranian tanker DOCKS at Venezuelan port to deliver 1st oil shipment despite US blockade
Iranian tanker DOCKS at Venezuelan port after braving stormy waters to deliver 1st oil shipment despite US blockade

25 May, 2020 05:13
Iranian tanker DOCKS at Venezuelan port after braving stormy waters to deliver 1st oil shipment despite US blockade
Screenshot © Iranian Embassy in Venezuela / @Eiranencaracas / Twitter
The Iranian-flagged tanker ‘Fortune’ has arrived at its final destination, docking at El Palito port on Venezuela's northern coast. The vessel is the first of five Iranian tankers that set sail for Caracas loaded with fuel.

Satellite images showed the tanker completing a berthing operation at El Palito refinery with the help of two Venezuelan tug boats shortly after midnight on Monday local time.

In order to ensure that the ship reached Venezuela’s shores without any incident, the tanker was escorted by the Venezuelan Navy as it passed through the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The ‘Fortune’ will be followed by another four tankers – the ‘Clavel,’ the ‘Forest,’ the ‘Faxon’ and the ‘Petunia.’ They are expected to bring a total of more than 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela, which – despite being oil-rich – has faced an energy crisis due to biting US sanctions.

Several hours before the much-awaited arrival of the ‘Fortune,’ the ‘Forest’ became the second tanker from the mini-flotilla to cross into Venezuela’s EEZ. The vessel was reportedly met by the country’s navy as well.

