War & peace: Vincent Bal creates ‘Shadowology’ tributes to WW2 victory

As part of RT’s #VictoryPages, artist Vincent Bal is creating call-to-peace illustrations using shadows cast by toy soldiers. His unique technique is an art form in itself, which he refers to as “shadowology.”

“What better way to spread peace than to make people smile?” says the Belgian director and illustrator, commenting on his tribute to the Allied victory in World War II.

For the series ‘Toy Soldiers: War and Peace,’ Bal created several illustrations using shadows from toys made in the post-war period. The seemingly simple drawings raise the difficult topic of war, of casualties and losses, but, at the same time, they radiate wit and kindness. His works premiered on the #VictoryPages Facebook account – a digital art exhibition showcasing young artists’ tributes.

Vincent Bal is world famous for a technique he calls shadowology – an art form whereby he creates new images and meaning from the shadows created by historical artifacts.

“When the people from #VictoryPages contacted me, I was impressed by what they had done before, so I was eager to join the project. They sent me these old artifacts: glasses, toy soldiers, cigarette cases and things that had belonged to soldiers in the Second World War. These items oozed history, so it was great to work with them,” Bal says.

The artist sums up his project thus: “In these times, where people seem to live in their own bubble and opinions get more and more extreme, I like to spread a message of peace. And what better way to spread peace than to make people smile? Let’s hope the shadows of war may shine a light on the idea of peace.”

#VictoryPages is a versatile documentary project playing out over five social media platforms: Facebook, YouTube, VK, Twitter and Instagram. It offers an opportunity to review the historical magnitude of May 9, 1945 through the personal impressions of contemporary creatives.