Bomb found in Italian official’s car close to Euro 2020 host stadium in Rome

16 Jun, 2021 19:37
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Italian police have diffused a car bomb near the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, which was discovered ahead of the Euro 2020 football match between Italy and Switzerland. The city’s mayor said the device was found in an official’s car.

The explosive device made of gunpowder and bolts was found wired into a vehicle a few kilometers from the stadium on Wednesday, Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

A bomb alert was triggered and police cordoned off the street after the device was discovered by a passer-by in the Italian capital’s Prati area at around 6pm local time.

Police called in a bomb squad to defuse the device, which had been planted in the car of municipal official Marco Doria.

Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi confirmed the discovery in a tweet and said she expressed her “full solidarity” with Doria, who she said is responsible for overseeing the “redevelopment of parks and historic villas” in the city.

