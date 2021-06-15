 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greenland cancels flights and sailing from capital Nuuk to clamp down on Covid-19 cases

15 Jun, 2021 14:37
Church of our saviour. the cathedral of Nuuk. The old town of Nuuk ©  Martin Zwick/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
All flights and sailing out of Greenland’s capital Nuuk have been suspended due to a small outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the southwestern city, the country’s chief medical officer Henrik Hansen has said.

“We have a spread of infection in Nuuk and one infected in Ilulissat,” Hansen told a press conference on Tuesday.

Five people in the capital have contracted the virus, while one positive case has been recorded in the town of Ilulissat to the north, Sermitsiaq newspaper reported after the media briefing.

Three of the cases are in construction workers carrying out upgrades to the airport in Nuuk, Hansen told reporters.

He added that up to 200 contacts of the infected people are now being traced, including people who attended a confirmation at the weekend.

According to WHO data, as of June 15 Greenland has recorded 44 cases of Covid-19, and there have been no deaths in the country from the virus throughout the pandemic.

Greenland has a population of just over 56,000.

