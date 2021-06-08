China’s Defense Ministry blasts ‘vile provocation’ after US senators visit Taiwan on military plane

The Chinese Defense Ministry has hit out at the US, deploring its “political show” after three American senators visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei on a military transport plane for a three-hour trip on Sunday.

Speaking on Tuesday, ministry spokesman Wu Qian slammed the US for its political manipulation and attempts to undermine the one-China principle through its diplomatic engagements with Taiwan.

The US senators visited Taiwan by military plane, using the Taiwan issue to engage in a ‘political show’, challenging the one-China principle and trying to achieve the so-called goal of ‘using Taiwan to control China.’

Referencing the visit of three US senators to Taipei on a military plane on Sunday, Wu stated: “This is a vile political provocation. We firmly oppose this.”

He claimed that the US actions seriously undermine Sino-US relations, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. “It is extremely irresponsible and dangerous to harm the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots,” Wu added.

The spokesman demanded that Washington desist from any form of official exchanges and military ties with the Taiwan region. He also claimed that the US’ moves are sending the wrong message to Taiwanese independence forces.

On Sunday, Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Christopher Coons briefly visited Taipei on board a military transport plane. The trio met with President Tsai Ing-wen, announcing the donation of 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the island, which is struggling to contain a major coronavirus outbreak.

Beijing has repeatedly called on the US to refrain from engaging with Taiwan, which it considers part of China’s territory. In recent months, Washington has irked the Chinese government on a number of occasions by sending warships through the Taiwan Straits and undertaking diplomatic engagements with the island.

