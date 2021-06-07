Republican Congressman at House Committee on Technology accidentally posts email password on Twitter

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) was roasted after appearing to post a Gmail password and PIN number when raging against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California), who is suing him for helping to provoke the Capitol riot.

The Republican lawmaker was finally ‘served’ with his lawsuit on Sunday, though he claims Swalwell’s legal team unlawfully entered his home and accosted his wife.

Brooks’ post included an image of a computer screen with Alabama’s criminal trespassing law on it. Below that is a small piece of paper attached to the computer that includes what appears to be an email password.

Brooks was roasted on social media, with some pointing out that the technical gaffe is not a good look for a lawmaker who serves on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

.@EricSwalwell Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE).HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine.More to come! pic.twitter.com/XSrFnezDlC — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 6, 2021

Swalwell’s team served Mo Brooks via his wife for the insurrection lawsuit. Now Brooks is acting like that was a crime and I can’t stop laughing at him. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 7, 2021

Mo Brooks accidentally tweeting out his gmail password and PIN number in a tweet implying someone would have to be sneaky to take advantage of him is, in a word, hilarious. — Robyn (@hmntre) June 6, 2021

Swalwell’s legal team has pushed back against Brooks’ accusations, saying the process server “lawfully handed the papers to Mr. Brooks’ wife at their home.”

They went on to say that a private investigator was ultimately hired after Brooks allegedly “refused to waive service or even speak to undersigned counsel about the case” for weeks. Swalwell was also not legally permitted to serve Brooks on the House floor.

“I have altered my conduct not one iota since Swalwell’s politically motivated, meritless lawsuit was filed. I have made dozens of publicized public appearances since the lawsuit was filed. If Swalwell was sincere about suit service, he could have served me at any of these public events,” Brooks said in a statement to The Independent.

Brooks’ spokesperson Clay Mills has told Forbes that there is video evidence the process server trespassed and a police report has been filed.

Swalwell’s complaint also includes former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump Jr., noting their speeches before a crowd in Washington, DC on January 6 before the Capitol riot were provocations of violence.

During his speech, Brooks said it was time for “American patriots” to start “taking down names and kicking a**.”