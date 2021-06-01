 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

2 Iranian fighter jet pilots killed in ‘collision with hangar roof’ as ejector seat malfunctions – reports

1 Jun, 2021 10:11
Get short URL
2 Iranian fighter jet pilots killed in ‘collision with hangar roof’ as ejector seat malfunctions – reports
Iranian F-5 fighter jet. © Ebrahim Norouzi / Fars News / AFP
Iranian state-affiliated media has reported the death of two fighter pilots at Dezful Air Base, with claims a “technical defect” caused their ejector seats to engage, firing the pilots into the hangar roof.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Ali Farahmandpour, deputy governor and special governor of Dezful, confirmed that the incident occurred on the ground and there had been no flying on Monday. 

He stated that all flights can be observed on radar programs, adding that any claim that the plane crashed during a flight was fake news. The jet is not damaged, Farahmandpour told IRNA.

“More details about this incident and its martyred pilots will be informed through the fourth air force base of Dezful,” he added. 

Also on rt.com US makes $110mn by selling seized crude, allegedly Iranian, report suggests

According to reports, the deaths occurred when ejector seats were wrongly activated for both the front and rear cockpits. The pilots, identified by the media as Kianoosh Basati and Hossein Nami, lost their lives as a result of a severe impact with the roof of the hangar. 

The incident reportedly occurred in an F-5 training aircraft. Iran has a number of legacy F-5, used for training, while the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company currently produces three aircraft, the Azarakhsh, Saeqeh, and Kowsar, derived from the US jet.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies