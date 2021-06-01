China administers over 660mn Covid-19 jabs as its inoculation program accelerates

China has administered more than 660 million coronavirus vaccines, with the daily number of distributed doses hovering around the 20 million mark. The country is aiming to inoculate 40% of its massive population by late June.

On May 31 alone, China distributed some 22.3 million doses, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 661.47 million, the country’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The country’s mass-inoculation drive has greatly accelerated in recent days, and if it continues at the current pace China will hit a total of one billion administered jabs in just over two weeks’ time.

Back in March, Beijing said it was aiming to vaccinate 40% of its nearly 1.4 billion population by late June. While the official statistics do not show how many people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in full, the current pace of the inoculation campaign suggests China will be able to meet this goal.

The first country to detect the Covid-19 virus that has been plaguing the globe for a year and a half, China has kept the pandemic well under control. It has registered just 103,000 cases, including just over 4,800 deaths, while the worst-affected nations already have tallies in the tens of millions.

Beijing has repeatedly employed tough measures over even a handful of Covid-19 cases, putting entire cities and regions under lockdown. This approach, which has also involved mass-vaccination drives as well as the rapid building of quarantine facilities and massive hospitals, has apparently worked, helping the nation to keep the virus at bay.

