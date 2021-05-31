 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Train traffic disrupted all across the Netherlands after network malfunction leaves drivers incommunicado

31 May, 2021 14:54
FILE PHOTO. ©REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw
The Dutch national train operator suspended services on Monday after a technical malfunction disrupted the work of the radio communication system required for the safe work of the system.

The train operator, Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), suspended intercity and local runs across the Netherlands, asking travelers to postpone their trips if possible.

The freeze could last for the rest of the day, according to a spokesman for ProRail, a separate government company that develops and maintains the railway infrastructure in the country.

The problem happened with GSM-R, a specialized radio communication network that, among other things, links train drivers with traffic control and monitors train speed. The Netherlands adopted the format, which is also in use in many other nations, in 2006.

Hours after the disruption started, ProRail said it was able to safely restart some of the stranded trains.

