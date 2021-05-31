 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manhunt for armed ex-soldier in France ends with fugitive ‘neutralized,’ injured in firefight with police

31 May, 2021 11:50
Manhunt for armed ex-soldier in France ends with fugitive ‘neutralized,’ injured in firefight with police
French soldiers are seen during the manhunt in southwestern France. ©AFP / Thibaud Moritz
A police operation to apprehend a former convict with a military background in southwestern France has been successful. The suspect, who fled after a dispute with an ex-partner, sustained gunshot wounds from law enforcement.

The news was broken by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said on Twitter the suspect, who was on the run in the country’s Dordogne region, was “neutralized.” The official thanked various law enforcement forces “for their decisive action” in tracking down and apprehending the man.

Terry Dupin, who is suspected of attempted homicide, was injured in a firefight with members of the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), the elite counter-terrorism and hostage-rescue unit of the French National Gendarmerie, the law enforcement branch said. No GIGN officers were injured.

Dordogne Prefect Frederic Perissat told the media that emergency services were taking care of the apprehended suspect.

The manhunt for Dupin lasted for some 36 hours and involved over 300 officers as well as helicopters. It started after the police were called by a woman in the small town of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare, who used to be in a relationship with the man. Dupin reportedly showed up at her home and attacked her and her new boyfriend shortly after being released from prison.

