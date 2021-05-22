YouTube video creators lash out at corporate greed after platform forces ads on small channels, whether they like it or not

An update to YouTube’s content monetization rules has left some small creators dismayed. People watching their videos will be served ads, and the Big Tech company will take all the revenue for itself.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform is giving itself some additional space to profit from the content it hosts. Once the updated rules come into force in June, YouTube will start putting ads on channels that have too few subscribers and views to qualify for its Partner Program, a mechanism that allows owners of bigger channels to monetize popularity by splitting ad revenue with the platform.

The terms have been in place for US-based users since November 2020, but will soon be in force globally. The expansion of the rules also applies US taxation to foreign YouTubers, a move that the service announced earlier this month.

Needless to say, the imminent commercialization was not welcomed by many of those it will affect the most – small content creators. They can no longer keep their channels ad-free, but they can’t have any financial compensation either, unlike their more-popular counterparts.

Every YouTube creator will now have ads on their videos. If you aren’t eligible for monetization because you haven’t acquired the subscribers + watch time, you videos will now have ads, except insisted of supporting you, YouTube takes all that ad revenue and keeps it #YouTubepic.twitter.com/hRjFwdhvJV — DirtySleazy (@dirtiestsleazy) May 22, 2021

Some creators outraged by the upcoming “YouTube slavery” even called on people to use ad-blocking browser extensions to punish the platform.

Get ready have your Ad Blockers at full strength ppl! All non partnered creators will officially be a part of #YouTube#slavery starting June 1st. Work for free while they make money off your videos. If you want anything; you'll have to #grind for #monetization 🖕😤🖕 pic.twitter.com/1i2AfYd0hO — AIP_Official | KING of Adventures | 11K STRONG! (@PriestguyYT) May 20, 2021

Others predicted a rather grim (if not quite realistic) future that the ongoing tightening of the screws on monetization may bring a few years down the line.

Some mocked YouTube’s increasingly pervasive money-making strategy.

YouTube running ads of youtube before youtube videos: pic.twitter.com/jQF8p02XOx — Jah🌬 (@JahExist) May 19, 2021

Amid all the anger, some people found a silver lining. Content creators who manage to grow big enough to lay claim to ad revenue will get some degree of control over how their videos are monetized, and could make the commercials less irritating for viewers.

Interesting idea, will consider. — Povilas Korop (@PovilasKorop) May 22, 2021

