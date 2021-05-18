Terrified onlookers flee as Chinese skyscraper wobbles, triggering evacuation (VIDEOS)

The occupants of a skyscraper in China’s southern city of Shenzhen were ordered to vacate the building after it began to shake, creating chaos in the surrounding streets. Officials say no earthquake was detected in the city.

At 984 feet (300 meters), SEG Plaza is one of the tallest skyscrapers in Shenzhen, but the impressive building appears to have suffered from unexplained structural issues on Tuesday. The tower houses a large electronics market, as well as numerous offices.

Several videos posted to social media show parts of the structure swaying back and forth. One clip purportedly filmed inside the building shows the interior of a room shaking.

On the streets below, the skyscraper’s precarious wobbling caused a near-stampede as people fled the area. Shouts and honking horns could be heard as residents, some periodically turning around to look at the skyscraper, ran from the scene.

The building was evacuated and sealed shut after everyone inside was ushered out, according to reports.

Emergency management officials said in a statement that no earthquake was registered in the city today, and that relevant government agencies were looking into what caused the skyscraper to wobble.

