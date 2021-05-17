Israeli military says it destroyed Hamas’ unmanned submarine, thwarting ‘terrorist activity in Israeli waters’ (VIDEO)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have published a video claiming to show a strike on an unmanned submarine that was allegedly operated by the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

Israeli security forces spotted an underwater drone being transported by a vessel off Gaza’s shore in the Mediterranean on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces said the hardware was apparently on its way to “carry out hostile terror activity” in Israeli waters.

Both the submarine and the transport vessel were destroyed after being targeted by an Israeli ship and warplane, the IDF said, adding that several Hamas militants were also killed.

A simmering conflict between Israel and the Palestinians reignited with new force a week ago, following violent clashes in Jerusalem that were provoked by planned evictions of several Palestinian families.

The IDF said Hamas in Gaza has fired more than 3,000 rockets at Israeli territory since the escalation started. At least 10 people were killed and 50 injured in Israel by those attacks, according to media reports.

Also on rt.com Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza killed by Israeli airstrike as Netanyahu vows there’ll be no end to conflict

Meanwhile, strikes by Israel resulted in at least 218 civilian casualties in Gaza, including 58 children, according to the local health ministry.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!