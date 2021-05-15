 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese lander touches down on Mars in ‘pre-set zone’ in Beijing’s first mission to Red Planet
HomeWorld News

Chinese lander touches down on Mars in ‘pre-set zone’ in Beijing’s first mission to Red Planet

15 May, 2021 01:02
Get short URL
Chinese lander touches down on Mars in ‘pre-set zone’ in Beijing’s first mission to Red Planet
FILE PHOTO: A replica of the Tianwen-1 Mars rover is displayed during an exhibition inside the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 3, 2021. ©  Reuters / Tingshu Wang
China’s Zhurong rover has stuck a successful landing on the surface of Mars, according to state media, in the culmination of the country’s first independent mission to the Red Planet after the ship departed from Earth last summer.

The unmanned lander reached its destination on Mars’ Utopia plain on Saturday, Xinhua News reported, noting that the craft would carry out imaging of its surroundings and a self-inspection before moving off of its landing platform.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com Tianwen-1 probe successfully enters Mars orbit in China’s first independent mission to Red Planet

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies