Chinese lander touches down on Mars in ‘pre-set zone’ in Beijing’s first mission to Red Planet
The unmanned lander reached its destination on Mars’ Utopia plain on Saturday, Xinhua News reported, noting that the craft would carry out imaging of its surroundings and a self-inspection before moving off of its landing platform.
China's first Mars mission Tianwen-1 just landed at Utopia Planitia successfully at 7:40, May 15 2021 Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/nERhy1Hg7Q— Steve Yang Liu (@SteveYangLiu) May 15, 2021
Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China’s first Mars exploration rover, #Zhurong! Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet. pic.twitter.com/KexElIu8OH— Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) May 15, 2021