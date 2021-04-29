China launches core module of its planned PERMANENT space station into orbit (VIDEOS)

Beijing has embarked on an 18-month project to build its first ever permanent space station, launching a key module into low earth orbit, state media reported. At least 10 more launches are set to follow in the coming months.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW Off it goes. China's space station core module is headed to orbit. Wonderful stuff. pic.twitter.com/p4hr3I0l2G — jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) April 29, 2021 Liftoff China’s Long March 5B rocket with the Tianhe module, beginning assembly of a Chinese space station in low Earth orbit. https://t.co/8DhRzsKEBjpic.twitter.com/pxBX8D5bog — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) April 29, 2021