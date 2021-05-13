Germany relaxes quarantine rules for travelers from popular tourist spots as Covid-19 infection rate declines

Germany will allow people coming from nations such as Spain and Italy to present a proof of vaccination status or negative Covid-19 test if they want to skip quarantine on arrival.

From Thursday onwards, people coming from around 100 countries can avoid quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated at least 15 days before their trip, or have tested negative for the virus. A PCR test must be taken no more than 72 hours before travel, or a rapid antigen test no more than 48 hours before travel.

Travelers must be vaccinated with one of four EU-approved vaccines: Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

People over the age of 28 can also skip quarantine if they have been diagnosed with Covid-19 within the past six months and have recovered. The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for those frequently traveling across the border for work.

According to the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland news website, the rules apply to popular tourist destination spots such as Spain, Italy, Greece, and Austria. Travelers from neighboring France, which is listed by Germany as a nation with a “particularly high risk of infection” still have to quarantine on arrival.

The seven-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has been steadily decreasing in Germany. On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 17,419 new cases, which is roughly 4,500 cases lower than was recorded a week ago.

The positive dynamic was noted by Health Minister Jens Spahn, who said last week that the third wave of the infections in Germany appeared to have been “broken.”

