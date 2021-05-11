 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Huge BLAZE at Israeli oil pipeline reportedly hit by rocket strike from Gaza

11 May, 2021 20:15
Smoke billows from the Trans-Israel pipeline oil facility in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021, as rockets are fired by the Palestinian Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. © JACK GUEZ / AFP
An energy pipeline between the Israeli cities of Eilat and Ashkelon has been hit by a rocket fired from Gaza, setting a large oil tank on fire for several hours, according to the Channel 12 TV broadcaster.

Videos purportedly of the blaze showed huge flames coming from what appeared to be a large oil tank, with the first reports of the incident emerging on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters tackled the fire in the coastal city of Ashkelon, according to local media, while Haaretz reporter Almog Ben-zikri later said he had been informed by the oil company operating the pipeline that the fire had been extinguished and the situation had “returned to normal.”

In the latest exchange of heavy fire, Palestinian militants have launched over 100 missiles into Israel from Gaza since Monday, with Israel’s military carrying out retaliatory air strikes, reportedly levelling a tower block in Gaza City on Tuesday.

