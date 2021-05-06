Beijing condemns G7’s meddling on Taiwan, after group’s statement in support of its independence

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a stern rebuke of the G7 communiqué which reaffirmed the group’s support for Taiwanese independence; Beijing labelled it a “a serious interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Speaking on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on the G7 to take concrete action to “promote the recovery of the global economy,” rather than undermine the post-Covid-19 rebuilding process.

“The foreign ministers of the ‘Group of Seven’ make unfounded accusations against China, openly intervene in China’s internal affairs, and engage in group politics that reverses history,” Wang stated.

The spokesman described comments by the G7 relating to Taiwan’s independence from China, as well as remarks about alleged repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, as the “wanton destruction of the norms of international relations” and dismissed them as “groundless accusations.”

“(It) goes against the trend of the times of peaceful development, cooperation and win-win cooperation. China strongly condemns this,” he said, adding that all issues relating to Taiwan must be considered in accordance with the one-China principle.

He concluded that attempts to “interfere in China’s internal affairs, damage Beijing’s sovereignty, and smear the country’s image” will be unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, after the G7 summit in London, the group released a communiqué which was heavily critical of Beijing, its alleged coercive economic practices and, among other things, its claims to the island of Taiwan.

The communiqué backed Taiwan’s participation in World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly, as well as raising concerns about “any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions” in the Taiwan Strait. The G7 consists of established democratic nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, and is currently headed up by London.

