New Zealand refuses to accuse China of genocide against Uighurs in break with Western allies

The New Zealand parliament has expressed ‘grave concern’ about China’s alleged treatment of Uighur Muslims but, in a break from its Five Eyes spy network partners, the government has refused to call it a genocide.

The divide between New Zealand and its Western partners was outlined during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, as politicians unanimously backed a motion expressing “grave concern” about allegations of human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.

The declaration only managed to secure the support of MPs after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s left-wing Labor Party ensured the motion contained no reference to claims of a genocidal act by Beijing against the minority group, claims that are accepted by some of New Zealand’s closest allies.

Three members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States have directly claimed that China’s behavior towards Uighurs in Xinjiang province constitutes genocide but, so far, Australia and New Zealand have cautiously refused to go that far.

The deputy leader of the right-wing ACT New Zealand party, Brooke van Velden, criticized Ardern’s government for failing to follow other countries in claiming a genocide is taking place, saying it’s “intolerable” that the parliament refused to use the label.

The world is looking to us now to see what standard we are going to set. Can the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) play us off as the weakest link in the Western Alliance?

China’s embassy in New Zealand has not commented on the motion passed by parliament but, previously, Beijing has strongly refuted claims of a genocide or even mistreatment of Uighurs.

Speaking in March, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, declared that allegations of genocide against Uighurs is “ridiculously absurd” and a “complete lie.”

The so-called ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang is ridiculously absurd. It is a rumor with ulterior motives, and a complete lie.

The Chinese government has offered to welcome UN officials that have raised concerns about what’s happening in Xinjiang but, so far, that proposed visit has not taken place, amid negotiations over potential restrictions on what individuals would be allowed to see and visit.

