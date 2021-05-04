 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Taiwan restaurant attacked with 1,000+ cockroaches in likely hit by organized crime (VIDEO)

4 May, 2021 11:07
Get short URL
© Taipei police department
© Taipei police department
A restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan was attacked with over a thousand cockroaches, in an incident which police think was an act of revenge conducted by a criminal organization.

Two men dressed in black ran into G House Taipei on Monday evening and threw more than 1,000 small cockroaches into the air before fleeing the scene, according to reports. Photos showed the huge number of roaches scattered across the restaurant floor, while CCTV footage captured the crime in full.

A police gathering was taking place at the restaurant at the time, however Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang said that the incident was likely a personal act against the establishment’s owner, who allegedly owes the Bamboo Union criminal organization money.

Four men and one woman who are suspected of involvement in the attack have reportedly been taken into police custody. As well as the two men who threw the cockroaches, two others were allegedly on lookout, while a fifth suspect was their driver.

Following the incident, G House Taipei announced that the restaurant would be completely sterilized. Videos posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page showed the sterilization underway on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com ‘Not a god reborn’: Taiwan defends health minister criticized over minor uptick in Covid-19 cases, urges public to follow rules

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies