Protesters clash with police, set up GUILLOTINE with effigy of PM in Turin, Italy amid May Day protest (VIDEO)

1 May, 2021 14:16
Riot police clashed with protesters in Turin to prevent them from reaching Town Hall. Official Labor Day celebrations with Covid-19 restrictions were taking place indoors, while hundreds took to the streets.

More than a thousand people carrying red flags and banners gathered in Turin for the traditional May demonstrations, Italian news agency ANSA reported. Several processions moved through the streets and gathered in a square by Town Hall. One of the biggest banners read: “Health crisis, social crisis, ecological crisis, to save ourselves we must change the system.” Protesters also made an improvised guillotine with an effigy of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Tensions started when protesters tried to break through the cordon. Police then forced the crowd away from the Town Hall building, as seen in footage from RT’s Ruptly video agency.

Amid the Covid-19 restrictions, the traditional Labor Day events were scaled down, with trade union representatives meeting the mayor at Town Hall while the ceremony was broadcast on a screen outside.

