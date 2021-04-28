 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 children & 2 teachers injured in knife attack on Chinese kindergarten, suspect arrested by police

28 Apr, 2021 10:27
© @2mmbPkM00IJwIUV / Twitter
A knifeman went on a stabbing rampage in a kindergarten in the southern Chinese city of Beiliu on Wednesday, injuring 18 people, including young children. The suspect was detained by police.

The attacker broke into a private kindergarten at around 2pm local time, injuring 16 children, two of them seriously, and two teachers, Chinese media reported, citing officials.

Extremely graphic videos circulating on social media show distressed and bloodied children crying on a playground. Some are seen lying motionless.

The suspect was apprehended at the crime scene. A video allegedly filmed at the kindergarten shows officers escorting a detained man.

Sina news agency cited police, saying the suspect suffered from mental illness. His identity has not been revealed.

China has seen a number of attacks on schools and daycare centers in recent years. Last year, a school security guard stabbed 39 children and staff in a kindergarten in the southern Guangxi region. In 2018, a woman armed with a kitchen knife injured 14 children in the city of Chongqing.

