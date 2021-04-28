16 children & 2 teachers injured in knife attack on Chinese kindergarten, suspect arrested by police

A knifeman went on a stabbing rampage in a kindergarten in the southern Chinese city of Beiliu on Wednesday, injuring 18 people, including young children. The suspect was detained by police.

The attacker broke into a private kindergarten at around 2pm local time, injuring 16 children, two of them seriously, and two teachers, Chinese media reported, citing officials.

Extremely graphic videos circulating on social media show distressed and bloodied children crying on a playground. Some are seen lying motionless.

The suspect was apprehended at the crime scene. A video allegedly filmed at the kindergarten shows officers escorting a detained man.

Sina news agency cited police, saying the suspect suffered from mental illness. His identity has not been revealed.

China has seen a number of attacks on schools and daycare centers in recent years. Last year, a school security guard stabbed 39 children and staff in a kindergarten in the southern Guangxi region. In 2018, a woman armed with a kitchen knife injured 14 children in the city of Chongqing.

