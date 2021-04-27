Danish police arrest 6 men suspected of bankrolling and joining Islamic State

Police in Denmark have arrested six men, aged 27 to 35, on suspicion of financing the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group and aiding its activities in Syria.

Two of the suspects were detained in the cities of Aarhus and the capital Copenhagen after they traveled to Syria to join IS in the summer of 2014, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of that pair, a 29-year-old, was also said to have returned to Syria the following spring to work for the terrorist organization again.

Five of the suspects have been accused of financing terrorism, including the 29-year-old, who allegedly sent money to IS from Aarhus between 2013 and 2017.

Police said they believe the other four detainees acted as intermediaries by wiring the cash to IS at the man's request.

Five of the six men will attend a court hearing on Tuesday, where a judge will decide on their continued detention.

The arrests were carried out as part of an operation by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) in coordination with police in East Jutland and Copenhagen.

In March, PET released an assessment of Denmark's terrorist threat level, saying the risk "remains significant."

Militant Islamists continue to pose the primary terrorist threat to Denmark, PET said, particularly those who sympathize with – and are inspired by – IS and Al-Qaeda.

