3 Iranian separatist group members charged by Denmark with financing and supporting terrorism

The Danish authorities have charged three members of an Iranian separatist group for financing terrorist activity in Iran in collaboration with Saudi Arabian intelligence services. The three men could face 12 years in prison.

On Thursday, Denmark’s public prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said that charges had been brought against three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA).

The three men had been in custody since they were arrested in February 2020. They stand accused of financing and supporting terrorism in their home country of Iran in collaboration with Saudi Arabian intelligence services.



“This is a very serious case where persons in Denmark have carried out illegal intelligence activities and financed and promoted terrorism from Denmark in other countries,” Nilas said in a statement.

“It should of course not take place on Danish soil, and therefore I am satisfied that we can prosecute in the case,” she says.

ASMLA fights to achieve its own Arab state on Iranian territory, focusing on the region of Khuzestan, and is considered a terrorist organization in Iran. The three men charged have all been exiled from Iran.

The trial will start on April 29 at the Roskilde district court.

