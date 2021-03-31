 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU fights to speed up Covid vaccine rollout, with delivery of 107 million doses by end of March

31 Mar, 2021 16:35
Get short URL
EU fights to speed up Covid vaccine rollout, with delivery of 107 million doses by end of March
FILE PHOTO. Hungarian soldiers unload a truck with the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTec vaccines against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at the South-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest on December 26, 2020. © AFP / SZILARD KOSZTICSAK
The European Commission has said the bloc will receive a shipment of 107 million Covid jabs from three pharma firms before the end of March, significantly below initial targets, as it battles to speed up its vaccine rollout.

The shipments come amid an ongoing dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over the biotech firm’s failure to meet its original delivery targets – providing only 30 million doses, down from the initial offering of 120 million vaccines – before the end of the month.

A Commission spokeswoman confirmed the figures at a news conference on Wednesday, stating that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will deliver a combined total of around 77.5 million doses, as the EU turns to other pharmaceutical companies to fill the gaps left by AstraZeneca and help increase the inoculation rate across member states.

Also on rt.com No legal obligations exist to prevent AstraZeneca fulfilling European vaccine deliveries, Commission says pharma giant told EU

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has said it will start providing its Covid vaccine to the EU from April 19. The bloc will initially order 200 million doses, with an option to purchase a further 200 million. The J&J jab is the first Covid vaccine delivered in just one injection, and is believed to be easier to store than some of the other offerings, allowing swifter distribution.

The EU and AstraZeneca dispute has also boiled over into something of a diplomatic row with the UK over the pharmaceutical company’s failure to meet its targets to the 27 member states, while ensuring a consistent supply to Britain.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies