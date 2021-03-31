Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 100% effective in 12-15-yo children, company announces

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine has shown 100% effectiveness in preventing the virus in children aged 12-15, following the completion of phase three clinical trials.

The trial results were released by Pfizer as the company’s CEO revealed plans to submit the data to regulators “as soon as possible,” with the hope of getting children vaccinated before the new school year starts in September.

“We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Across the globe, we are longing for a normal life. This is especially true for our children.

Currently, the majority of Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved have been authorized for use in adults, who are more susceptible to the virus, including Pfizer’s, which is being used in people aged 16 and older.

Pfizer’s results come as other companies seek to lower the minimum age limit for their coronavirus vaccines. Moderna is in the middle of a trial, with data set to be reported soon, while AstraZeneca began a study in the UK last month into the effects of its jab on 6-17-year-olds.

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and other regulators have not commented on Pfizer’s new data and it’s not clear how quickly they would move to authorize the use of a Covid-19 vaccine in younger individuals. It’s also not yet known how swiftly governments would act to inoculate children, given the supply issues and delays some countries have experienced in vaccinating older citizens.

