Russian cosmonaut shows how Suez Canal looks from International Space Station (PHOTOS)

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov has posted photos showing how the giant container ship, Ever Given, blocking the Suez Canal looks from space. Traffic on the canal has been shut down for more than five days.

“You can see it now from the International Space Station,” the cosmonaut wrote on Instagram, adding that the images show how small tugboats were trying to move the giant vessel.

The snapshots give a good look at how the 400-meter-long ship is completely blocking traffic on one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, which connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea.

The vessel, operated by a Taiwanese shipping company, ran aground on Tuesday, forcing more than 320 ships to wait for their turn to sail through the canal. Diggers were dispatched to clear the mud and sand around Ever Given’s bow, but so far they have failed to end the blockage.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, told reporters it was not clear when the ship will be refloated.

