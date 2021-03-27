WATCH red-hot lava flow in Guatemala as Pacaya volcano continues to erupt after 50 days

Guatemalan volcano Pacaya, which has been active for two months, coated cars with ash in the nation’s capital and caused aircraft to be grounded at the main airport.

A video published by AFP shows red-hot lava flowing from the volcano’s crater.

VIDEO: Lava flows from the erupting Pacaya Volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, some 25 kilometers to the south of the capital Guatemala City pic.twitter.com/BDFLWRvUHM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 27, 2021

The volcano, which lies 25km (15.5 miles) from the capital, Guatemala City, has been active for more than 50 days, ejecting plumes of thick smoke and rocks.

WATCH: Pacaya volcano in Guatemala continued its explosive activity, with ash plumes rising thousands of feet. The volcano is located approximately 31 miles from Guatemala City. pic.twitter.com/qlqKCxbcV3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021

The eruption on Tuesday left ash on cars and sidewalks in the city, as authorities closed La Aurora International Airport, diverting a least one flight to neighboring El Salvador. Reuters reported that volcanic ash coated the entire surface of a plane on the tarmac.

Holy smokes!Electric discharge during volcanic eruption at Pacaya, Guatemala 🇬🇹 yesterday.🎥 Marvin Tello Via @insivumehgtpic.twitter.com/3d0iXoZj1J — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) March 22, 2021

Guatemala’s national disaster management agency said that Pacaya was releasing ash up to 3,500m in the air. Officials said they were monitoring the lava flow and the ash fall above six villages.

