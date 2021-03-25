 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand grants Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine emergency authorization

25 Mar, 2021 11:42
FILE PHOTO. Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Thailand’s health minister has announced that the country has granted emergency authorization for the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine, making it the third jab approved there, after the AstraZeneca and Sinovac doses.

The approval comes weeks after Thailand got its vaccination program under way, on March 1, with Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and frontline workers being some of the first in the country to get the jab.

Thailand’s vaccine rollout had initially been delayed by safety concerns over the use of the AstraZeneca jab, following reports of blood clots from European nations. However, the country’s government ultimately stood by the pharmaceutical company and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 16.

Thailand granted emergency authorization to AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine in January and Sinovac’s jab in February, with the nation set to receive shipments of 61 million and two million shots from the companies respectively. It is not yet known how many vaccines Bangkok has ordered from Johnson & Johnson.

Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has recorded 28,346 confirmed cases of the virus and 92 deaths from the disease, according to data provided by its government to the World Health Organization.

