FBI roasted over Boulder shooting after report suggests suspect Alissa was known to intelligence officials

Questions have been raised about the FBI's role in monitoring the suspected gunman who shot dead 10 people in Boulder, Colorado this week, amid reports that he was on the bureau's radar.

Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old man from Denver who went on a shooting rampage at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on Monday evening, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

The mass shooting has caused an outcry, including calls for strict gun control and for a crackdown on "white supremacists" – but the former died down after it emerged the suspected shooter was reportedly Syria-born.

Also on rt.com Boulder shooting spun by opportunists who have no interest in truth or solutions – if blaming ‘whiteness’ fails, play the gun card

However, anger among the public and commenters has grown even more following a report in the New York Times that claimed Alissa was known to intelligence officials due to his links to another individual under investigation by the FBI.

This has prompted some pundits to claim that the Boulder shooting marked the FBI's latest failure to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil, highlighting previous massacres, such as the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 and the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

This was another let down by FBI, the Colorado shooter was on the FBIs radar and yet again, they did nothing. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) March 24, 2021

Boulder was the latest terrorist attacked that the FBI was unable to prevent. Vegas. Pulse Nightclub. San Bernardino. FBI is too busy looking for pee pee tapes and throwing concussion grenades at conservatives to stop real terrorists. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 23, 2021

Conservative commenter Jack Posobiec suggested that the FBI – under its current chief Christopher Wray – has not prioritized the detection of those planning attacks.

He accused intelligence officials of failing to spot a potential plot by Alissa, despite the alleged shooter reportedly using "basic" methods to avoid surveillance, such as the Tor software and commercial VPNs.

National security agency found Boulder shooter only used basic methods like Tor and commercial VPNs while planning attcks, but was not on FBI radar due to low prioritization under Wray, per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

On his now-deleted Facebook page Alissa reportedly wrote posts criticizing then-US President Donald Trump's immigration policy. He also said the Muslims killed in the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting in New Zealand were victims of "Islamophobia."

Some critics of the FBI pointed to the fact the Boulder shooting had taken place while the bureau was busy searching for "right-wing extremists" like conspiracy group QAnon in the wake of the US Capitol riots on January 6.

What a surprise. FBI missed it while they were searching under every rock for "right-wing extremists." Islamic terrorism nearly disappeared under President Trump and less than two months into the Biden regime it appears to be back with a vengeance. Terrorists prey on weakness. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 23, 2021

Following the Boulder shooting, President Joe Biden has renewed his calls to ban assault weapons and called on Congress to back bills that prevent people from evading background checks when they buy firearms.

Also on rt.com Nobody’s ‘coming after your guns,’ says Kamala Harris, who campaigned on coming after guns

But his remarks have drawn backlash, including from former intelligence officer Anthony Shaffer, a vocal critic of the FBI, who said Biden's proposed gun controls were already in place in Colorado, but still allowed a man on the FBI's radar to murder 10 people.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!