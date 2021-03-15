 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand to restart AstraZeneca Covid vaccine rollout, days after suspending use over safety concerns

15 Mar, 2021 09:10
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. ©️ Reuters / Dado Ruvic
A spokesperson for Thailand’s government has announced that the country will resume using the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Tuesday, days after officials halted its rollout amid safety concerns over reports of blood clots.

The spokesperson for Thailand’s government office, Natreeya Thaweewong, confirmed the country’s plans to restart inoculating individuals with the AstraZeneca vaccine in a conversation with reporters on Monday.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also confirmed that officials had cleared it for use again in a Facebook post, posing with a box containing vials of the jab. Charnvirakul and the Thai government had delayed plans to receive the vaccine after the concerns emerged.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had been set to receive the vaccine on TV on Friday. It’s not currently clear if the cabinet will still receive their inoculations publicly on Tuesday when the country kicks off its vaccination campaign.

The government has not explained what changed in the past three days to convince health officials in Thailand that the drug is safe to use following reports of blood clots in people who’d received it.

AstraZeneca has insisted that there is no evidence the vaccine increases the risk of blood clots, stating that the rate of pulmonary embolisms in people who received the jab was actually lower than the average rate in the general population.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the European Medicines Agency have also dismissed health concerns and backed the drug’s safety, arguing that the benefits outweigh the risks.

