Elon Musk offers Jordan Peterson discussion on ‘Life, the Universe and Everything’ after invitation to talk

Billionaire Elon Musk could be interviewed by Jordan Peterson, the controversial critic of political correctness. The two appear to have set up a sit-in on Peterson’s YouTube talk show.

Peterson asked Musk on Friday if he would be a guest on his program, to which the entrepreneur responded: “What would you like to talk about?” Musk suggested that the conversation could be about “Life, the Universe and Everything,” citing the title of an iconic book by science fiction writer Douglas Adams, so one assumes the number 42 may come up in the discussion.

It’s unclear if the exchange will lead to an actual interview, but the proposal definitely made many people excited.

Musk, who currently holds the title of the wealthiest person in the world, is known for his extensive footprint on social media and swift embrace of unconventional public moves. For example, at the peak of the scandal involving amateur investors on Reddit going after Wall Street short sellers, Musk invited the CEO of RobinHood – an app that drew much hatred for seemingly undercutting the small guy and siding with the big financial players in the situation – for a surprise interview,

Peterson, a Canadian psychology professor, made his name by going against the woke trends in academia and elsewhere and championing conservative values. He is a bestselling author and has a significant fan following online.

Critics accuse him of fostering hatred toward minorities and catering to far-right extremism for actions like opposing policing the use of preferred gender pronouns for transgender people and speaking about a “crisis of masculinity” in the West.

Among his recent guests was Abigail Shrier, the author of the book ‘Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’, which got pushed out from some major bookseller shops by activists accusing it of promoting transphobia.

