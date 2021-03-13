‘F**k, promote, fire’: Editor of Germany’s Bild tabloid steps down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Bild’s publisher, Axel Springer, announced on Saturday that Reichelt would be stepping down as editor-in-chief to allow an investigation into his conduct to proceed unhindered. Reichelt will resume editing duties once the allegations against him “have been clarified,” the statement added.Also on rt.com ‘B****es’: Navalny ally unleashes expletive-laden sexist rant at top RT DE editors in wake of 'absurd' Bild ‘espionage’ hit piece
Reichelt is accused of "repeated misconduct against women,"Der Spiegel revealed last Monday. Around “half a dozen” female Bild employees, who have remained anonymous, have reported incidents of misconduct, with some claiming that Reichelt would abuse his position of power to “F**k, promote, fire” women under him. Reichelt denies the accusations.
Bild is currently dealing with scandal on several fronts. As well as the accusations against Reichelt, the tabloid faces a lawsuit from RT’s German-language service, after it published an article baselessly accusing the news outlet of “spying” for the Kremlin on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny while he received treatment at a Berlin hospital last year.Also on rt.com RT's German-language service prepares lawsuit after notorious tabloid 'Bild' falsely accuses its journalists in Berlin of SPYING
Even before Reichelt’s alleged wrongdoing and his newspaper’s anti-RT outbursts, Bild was the newspaper that racked up the biggest number of complaints with the German Press Council last year.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!