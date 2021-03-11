Beijing calls on Washington to drop ‘cold war mentality’ and ‘cooperate’ with China ahead of high-level meeting next week

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has welcomed the upcoming meeting between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing, but it has also called on the US to be “objective” and approach the nations’ disagreements in a “rational manner.”

“We require the US to treat China and Sino-US relations in an objective and rational manner, discard the Cold War and zero-sum thinking, and respect China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday during a regular news conference.

The spokesman said Washington must refrain from interfering in Chinese internal affairs, echoing previous comments from Beijing, adding that this will allow for necessary “cooperation” and get Sino-US relations back “on the right track.”

Chinese and US officials will meet in Alaska on March 18 and 19. It will be the first time Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met his counterparts from Beijing.

The 2+2 meeting will also involve China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi, as well as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Speaking on Wednesday, Blinken called the meeting “an important opportunity to lay out in frank terms many concerns the US has with Beijing’s actions,” but he added there would also be scope for discussing areas for cooperation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting could address “deep disagreements” between the two countries.

Relations between the two nations deteriorated greatly during the administration of US President Donald Trump. Blinken, who has previously said he supported Trump’s tough stance on China, said Beijing was the “biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”

