Iconic Berlin department store KaDeWe issues ONE-HOUR TICKETS to shoppers amid coronavirus restrictions

Kaufhaus des Westens (KaDeWe), the iconic department store which opened its doors in Berlin in 1907, has begun issuing tickets to shoppers, allowing them access to the store in hourly slots to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Germans and tourists could simply walk into KaDeWe to browse the goods available in what is one of Europe’s largest and most famous department stores.

Today, shoppers are asked to “book an appointment” through the store’s website.

One- or two-hour slots between 10am and 7pm are available to book online, and shoppers can choose dates up to the end of the month.

“Please note that you only have the time frame you have booked,” the store warns.

While Germany has extended its current lockdown until March 28, it has been gradually lifting restrictions around the country, with certain retail stores – as well as museums, zoos, and some other institutions – allowed to open with strict social distancing, enforced through an appointment-booking system.

“If the corona incidence value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants remains below 100 within a week, shops will be allowed to let in a limited number of customers for shopping, depending on the size of the shop,” the city of Berlin’s official website said. “However, appointments must be booked in advance via the internet.”

