Iran’s Revolutionary Guard thwarts hijacking attempt to fly Iran Air plane across Persian Gulf – media

5 Mar, 2021 11:53
FILE PHOTO. An Iranian Aseman Airlines' Fokker 100 takes off as an Iran Air aircraft is seen in the foreground at Tehran's international airport. ©REUTERS / Morteza Nikoubazl
Iran’s IRGC reportedly stopped the attempted hijacking of a passenger plane in the Islamic Republic. The perpetrator, who was arrested, allegedly wanted to take a Fokker 100 aircraft south across the Persian Gulf.

The incident happened on Thursday evening and involved Iran Air flight 334 from Ahvaz in southwestern Iran to Mashhad in the northeast, according to media reports, citing a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The plane made an emergency landing at Isfahan Airport in the central part of the country.

An IRGC flight security unit was credited with neutralizing the would-be hijacker, who was reportedly arrested. No injuries were reported in the incident. The identity of the alleged perpetrator was not released.

The suspect reportedly wanted to force the plane to fly south across the Persian Gulf and land in one of the countries on the shore. Iranian sources would not clarify the destination, which could be Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, or Bahrain.

