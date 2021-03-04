Hawaii & Samoa under TSUNAMI WATCH after 8.1 earthquake north of New Zealand

American Samoa has been placed under a tsunami warning and Hawaii on a tsunami watch after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Kermadec Islands, north of New Zealand.

A TSUNAMI WATCH has been issued for Hawaii. A Watch means a tsunami may impact Hawaii. The threat is still being evaluated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Monitor TV, radio and official social media.KNOW if you are in an EVACUATION RED ZONE. https://t.co/716pXxq7kb — Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) March 4, 2021

The northeastern coast of New Zealand was also placed on a tsunami warning, with the country’s civil defense ordering residents to “move immediately to nearest high ground… or as far inland as possible.”

TSUNAMI WARNING issued following Kermadecs earthquake. People near coast from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Kermadec Islands, located in the South Pacific approximately 500 miles (800 km) northeast of New Zealand, have been shaken by a series of tremors on Friday morning local time, ranging from 5.0 to 8.0 in magnitude.

Also known as Rangitāhua, the islands belong to New Zealand and are 1,200 miles (1,945 km) southwest of Samoa, and over 3,700 miles (6,800 km) from Hawaii.

The US Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was at the depth of 10 kilometers, at the coordinates 29.729° South by 177.262° West.

The 8.1 quake happened almost two hours after the 7.7 quake registered nearby, but at a depth of 55.6 kilometers.

