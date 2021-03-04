 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hawaii & Samoa under TSUNAMI WATCH after 8.1 earthquake north of New Zealand

4 Mar, 2021 19:49
Get short URL
Hawaii & Samoa under TSUNAMI WATCH after 8.1 earthquake north of New Zealand
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Mike Blake
American Samoa has been placed under a tsunami warning and Hawaii on a tsunami watch after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Kermadec Islands, north of New Zealand.

The northeastern coast of New Zealand was also placed on a tsunami warning, with the country’s civil defense ordering residents to “move immediately to nearest high ground… or as far inland as possible.”

Kermadec Islands, located in the South Pacific approximately 500 miles (800 km) northeast of New Zealand, have been shaken by a series of tremors on Friday morning local time, ranging from 5.0 to 8.0 in magnitude.

Also known as Rangitāhua, the islands belong to New Zealand and are 1,200 miles (1,945 km) southwest of Samoa, and over 3,700 miles (6,800 km) from Hawaii.

Also on rt.com New Zealand hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued

The US Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was at the depth of 10 kilometers, at the coordinates 29.729° South by 177.262° West.

The 8.1 quake happened almost two hours after the 7.7 quake registered nearby, but at a depth of 55.6 kilometers.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies