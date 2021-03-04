 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Zealand hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued

4 Mar, 2021 14:14
A “severe” 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck 85km (53 miles) east of New Zealand’s North Island at about 2:27am local time, according to the country’s seismological agency. A tsunami warning has been issued.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency has ordered people near the coast to move to higher ground if they feel a “long or strong earthquake,” adding that the emergency advice supersedes any Covid-19 orders. 

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also urged caution, declaring in a statement that “Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicenter along the coast of New Zealand.”

Information about casualties and other damage has not yet been made public, though reports from New Zealanders on social media were dire, with one user calling it “the largest earthquake I’ve felt in Auckland, in the 22 years I’ve lived her[e].”

The quake which struck at a depth of about 94km hit less than a day after an earlier earthquake struck 414km east of Auckland, centering at a point 10km beneath the surface at 6:57pm local time. 

