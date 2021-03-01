Iran ‘clearly’ behind Gulf of Oman ship explosions – Israeli PM Netanyahu

Iran was behind the explosions on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed. The Jewish state reportedly retaliated by launching a missile attack in Syria.

The incident on Thursday evening involving the MV ‘Helios Ray’ was “clearly” Iran’s doing, Netanyahu said on Monday in an interview with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. He added that Tehran was “Israel’s biggest enemy” and said his country was “beating it all across the region.”

#BREAKING: "Iran is behind the attack on an Israeli ship this weekend in the Gulf of Oman", Israel PM Netanyahu tells @kann_news — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 1, 2021

The direct accusation by the prime minister mirrors the words of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said on Saturday that the military’s assessment pointed to Iran’s culpability. Gantz, who is also Netanyahu’s top challenger in the upcoming general election, explained the conclusion by reference to the vessel’s relative proximity to Iran at the time of the explosions, as well as the general hostility between the two nations.

Also on rt.com Israel's defense minister points finger at Iran over explosion on Israeli-owned vessel in Gulf of Oman

The two blasts, which Israeli media described as the result of missile strikes, punctured holes in the ship’s hull, but didn’t injure any crew members, according to the ship’s owner.

On Saturday evening, the Syrian government reported that its air defenses had repelled an Israeli missile attack over Damascus, intercepting most of the projectiles launched from the area of the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Also on rt.com Syrian air defenses repel ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus, intercept most of the missiles – state media

Israel routinely launches such barrages, usually without acknowledging responsibility, at what sources in the Israeli government describe as Iranian targets in Syrian territory. Many observers speculated that the latest attack had been conducted in retaliation for the incident involving the MV ‘Helios Ray’.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!