Iran reaches temporary agreement with UN inspectors, as nuclear deal hangs in the balance

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has struck a temporary deal with Iran to continue monitoring its nuclear facilities, as Tehran plans to limit access to inspectors, in another step away from its 2015 nuclear deal with the west.

Iran announced last week that as of Tuesday it would forbid the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from performing short-notice inspections at locations linked to its nuclear program. After a speedy round of negotiations, the agency announced on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Iran whereby “necessary verification and monitoring” will continue for another three months.

"What we agreed is something that is viable, it's useful to bridge this gap that we are having, salvages the situation now," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters on Sunday.

Also on rt.com US ‘ready’ for nuclear talks with Iran… with precondition of addressing ‘regional issues’

Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions imposed by the US and its western allies. However, then-US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, and with the US’ allies unwilling to risk sanctions by doing business with Tehran, the Iranian government has been walking back its commitments to the JCPOA ever since.

Under newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden, the US State Department has said it would be willing to discuss re-entering the JCPOA, but on the condition that other “regional issues” be rolled into any talks. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that his country would negotiate with Washington, should the US “unconditionally and effectively” lift all sanctions first.

Neither side has moved since to break the impasse.

Also on rt.com Iran would ‘immediately reverse’ its nuclear program if US lifts sanctions, but Washington & allies want Tehran to make first move

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!