 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Military passenger plane crashes in Nigeria, seven dead (VIDEOS)

21 Feb, 2021 13:47
Get short URL
Military passenger plane crashes in Nigeria, seven dead (VIDEOS)
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane in Abuja, Nigeria February 21, 2021. © Reuters / Afolabi Sotunde
A light passenger aircraft belonging to the Nigerian military has crashed outside the country’s capital city of Abuja. The plane was obliterated on impact, catching fire and killing everyone on board.

The crash occurred close to Abuja’s main airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane, a King Air 350, reported an engine failure in flight and attempted to land at the airfield, but failed to reach the runway, the country’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Twitter.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route [to] Minna. It appears to be fatal,” the minister wrote without providing any further details.

Footage from the scene circulating online shows that the plane was destroyed on impact and caught fire with nothing remaining except for parts of its tail.

The accident attracted a large crowd of onlookers who surrounded the crash site, another video shows.

The country’s air force confirmed later in the day that all seven people on board the aircraft had been killed. King Air 350s are small twin-turboprop aircraft capable of carrying up to 13 passengers and crew, depending on the model.

Also on rt.com PLANE DEBRIS rains from the sky as United jet makes emergency landing in Denver with engine on FIRE (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies