 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gun battles raging, explosions heard across Mogadishu as Somali govt forces seal off streets (VIDEOS)

19 Feb, 2021 09:25
Get short URL
Gun battles raging, explosions heard across Mogadishu as Somali govt forces seal off streets (VIDEOS)
© REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Terrified civilians have been sheltering in place as government troops engaged opposition forces in prolonged gun battles across the Somali capital Mogadishu. There have been no reports of casualties as the fighting is ongoing.

Intermittent heavy machine-gun fire and a series of explosions were heard throughout the night ahead of a formal, but illegal, anti-government demonstration on Friday. 

“Many forces heavily attacked us, I am now on my chest in an alley. This is a massacre,” protester Farah Omar said.

Eyewitness footage from Mogadishu purports to show the severity of the fighting overnight, with protesters taking to the streets Friday morning regardless of the apparent danger and a government ban on demonstrations.

Somali lawmakers were due to select a new president on February 8, but the decision process was postponed amid a slew of accusations of election-rigging.

Further fracturing of Somalia's already fragile government will play into the hands of the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab insurgency which is ongoing for years, threatening the lives of civilians throughout the wider east African region. 

Somalia’s former president, Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, accused government forces of attacking a hotel where he was staying ahead of Friday's planned demonstration. 

Armored vehicles were seen patrolling the streets as civilians sheltered in place on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Minister of Security Hassan Hundubey Jimale claimed that “Armed militia attacked government forces. We repulsed and overpowered the militias.”

At least three people were killed and several more were injured in a car-bomb attack near the presidential palace last Saturday morning. 

The country has been embroiled in a bitter civil war since 1991, with the situation likely to deteriorate amid this latest surge of violence.

Also on rt.com Major blast rocks Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, gunfire reported (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies