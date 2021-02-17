 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Prince Philip admitted to hospital, expected to remain in care several days – Buckingham Palace
HomeWorld News

Germany’s vaccination program to pick up pace but contagious UK variant now accounts for 22% of cases, health minister warns

17 Feb, 2021 13:32
Get short URL
Germany’s vaccination program to pick up pace but contagious UK variant now accounts for 22% of cases, health minister warns
A person in a wheelchair is guided at a new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination center at the Velodrom in Berlin, Germany February 17, 2021. © Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS
Germany’s health minister has said the country will receive a further 3.2 million Covid-19 vaccines before the end of the month, allowing the health service to speed up inoculations amid the concerning spread of the UK variant.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn offered hope that the country’s vaccination program would soon speed up but warned that the more contagious British variant of Covid-19 was becoming more prevalent across Germany and now accounted for 22 percent of all infections. 

We are in one of the most difficult phases of the pandemic for Germany and Europe… While the [British] variant made up six percent of all positive cases a few weeks ago, it is now 22 percent.

“We have to expect that this variant could soon become the dominant one for us too,” Spahn noted, adding that its prevalence was doubling every week.

Focusing on good news, the health minister said case numbers in Germany were still falling despite the growth of the British variant and the country could soon speed up its inoculation program. 

Spahn said that manufacturers should have delivered 10 million vaccine doses by the end of February, which means “the vaccination campaign can now gain momentum.” Currently, 6.8 million have been delivered. 

Also on rt.com Crisis looms for the EU as Covid, Brexit, borders and Russia expose poor leadership and major rifts at the heart of the bloc

So far only 3.5 percent of the German population have received their first Covid-19 jab and only two percent have been given their second dose. 

Countries across the EU have experienced stuttering vaccination campaigns, hampered by late approvals and manufacturing delays. By comparison, almost 30 percent of British adults have received at least one Covid-19 jab. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies