 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin at $50k is the BIGGEST BUBBLE of them all, says gold bug Peter Schiff

17 Feb, 2021 07:50
Get short URL
Bitcoin at $50k is the BIGGEST BUBBLE of them all, says gold bug Peter Schiff
© Unsplash.com / Marc Sendra Martorell
As the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, hit another price milestone on Tuesday, gold enthusiast and crypto-skeptic Peter Schiff continued to insist there is no value in the digital token.

“A financial asset is in a bubble when its price has no relationship to its underlying present value or a reasonable expectation of its future value, and investor conviction in price appreciation is high and fear of loss is low,” he wrote on Twitter.

“At $50k #Bitcoin is the biggest bubble of them all,” he added.

Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, has frequently been critical of cryptocurrencies, maintaining that bitcoin is a massive speculative bubble that will implode, and people who are buying it now will be left holding the bag. “Only fools are choosing bitcoin” over gold, Schiff said.

The economist, best known for predicting the 2008 financial crash, announced last year that he couldn’t access his bitcoin holdings after his digital wallet stopped accepting his password. Noting that it was “not that great a tragedy,” he said: “I knew owning bitcoin was a bad idea, I just never realized it was this bad!”

Bitcoin was trading nearly four percent higher on Wednesday, at $50,907 as of 07:55 GMT.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies