 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

French health advisory body says single dose of Covid-19 vaccine is enough for people who previously caught virus

12 Feb, 2021 15:50
Get short URL
French health advisory body says single dose of Covid-19 vaccine is enough for people who previously caught virus
Man receives Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Nantes, France, January 29, 2021 ©  Reuters / Stephane Mahe
France’s public health authority HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé) has recommended that just one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine be given to people who have previously contracted the virus, instead of the two currently being administered.

People who have already caught Covid-19 should wait for three to six months before being immunized with a single dose, but not longer, the HAS said in an opinion released on Friday.

The HAS is a scientific advisory body, meaning that the French government will now need to decide whether to deviate from France’s current vaccine rollout and take up its recommendation.

France is rolling out three different two-dose Covid vaccines, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University partnership.

Also on rt.com Health minister deplores ‘regrettable’ practice, as Paris hospital directors and family reportedly jump queue to get Covid jab

The HAS statement says those who have tested positive for Covid-19 are protected by an "immunity memory" for at least three months, meaning that a single vaccine dose effectively acts as a "booster" jab.

Exceptions to the proposed dosing regimen include those who have caught Covid in the days after they received their first dose of a vaccine and people with immunosuppressive conditions, who should be vaccinated with two doses.

The recommendations state that those who are infected soon after being immunized should wait three to six months after being infected before receiving their second vaccine dose.

People most at risk of severe disease, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, should still be prioritized to receive the protective jabs, according to HAS.

Also on rt.com UK announces new vaccine plan for mutant Covid strains with a further 50 million doses, as France misses out on ‘French’ jab

Under the proposal, people who suffered prolonged Covid symptoms would need to be individually assessed by a specialist before opting to take only a single shot of the vaccine.

The HAS recommendations are based on the findings of the French-language Infectious Pathology Society (SPILF) and data regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Since France launched its two-dose vaccination program on December 27, at least 2 million people have received their first dose and more than 500,000 have gotten a second jab.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies