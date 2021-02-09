 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Health minister deplores ‘regrettable’ practice, as Paris hospital directors and family reportedly jump queue to get Covid jab

9 Feb, 2021 13:12
Get short URL
Health minister deplores ‘regrettable’ practice, as Paris hospital directors and family reportedly jump queue to get Covid jab
(FILE PHOTO) © Reuters
France’s health minister has slammed reports that hospital governors, donors and elderly family members were invited to be vaccinated ahead of those deemed most vulnerable at a clinic in the capital.

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Minister Olivier Véran told Franceinfo that the practice of “jumping the queue” was “deplorable” and claimed he would investigate the reports concerning the American Hospital of Paris himself. 

“I will contact the management of this hospital to have information, to know if the information is confirmed or not,” Véran said, adding “If they are, I deplore them.”

“I would not accept that there are these types of privileges… If these reports are correct, it would be regrettable and I would tell those concerned.”

Veran was responding to questions put to him from interviewers at Franceinfo who cited reports that about 20 people – called ‘governors’ – but also donors and elderly family members, were invited to be vaccinated at a hospital in a wealthy Paris suburb in January. The move contradicts the government’s desire to inoculate priority groups first.

Bruno Durieux, honorary governor of the American Hospital and former minister for health from 1990 to 1992, told BFMTV that “all the governors were invited to do so [be vaccinated],” even if they probably did not tick the eligibility criteria.

Also on rt.com Veran says 3rd lockdown isn’t inevitable despite spread of UK Covid variant, which represents almost 40% of cases around Paris

Earlier on Tuesday, Véran said that France was making good progress on its inoculation campaign and was on track to have vaccinated 3.5 to 4 million people by the end of February. 

France lags behind its European neighbors after a slow start to vaccinations. More than 12 million people have already received the jab in the UK.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies