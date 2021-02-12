 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Tokyo Olympics chief finally resigns amid international outcry over sexist remarks

12 Feb, 2021 08:20
Get short URL
Tokyo Olympics chief finally resigns amid international outcry over sexist remarks
Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation in Tokyo, Japan on February 12, 2021. © Reuters / Yoshikazu Tsuno
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori has stepped down from his role, again apologizing for making sexist remarks about women “talking too much” that caused a major international scandal.

The Olympics president announced his resignation on Friday during a meeting of the Games organizing committee. Mori yet again expressed regret over his remarks and the scandal that ensued, stating that the success of the upcoming Olympics was a priority for him.

My inappropriate comments caused big trouble. I am sorry.

The ill-fated sporting event, which has already been postponed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is now left without a president at the helm just months before it is expected to finally begin. It is unclear who will now fill Mori’s shoes.

Also on rt.com Tokyo Olympics chief to RESIGN after sexism scandal flared when he said women talk too much

The sexism scandal erupted earlier this month, after local media reported Mori delivering inappropriate statements during a meeting of the Olympic organizing committee.

“Women have a strong sense of rivalry. If one [female] member raises her hand to speak, all the others feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something,” Mori was quoted as saying.

“Somebody told me that if we increase the number of women [on the board], we have to also restrict their speaking time to an extent. Otherwise they’ll never stop, which is problematic.”

While the now-former Olympics chief acknowledged his remarks, apologizing for them being “inappropriate,” he initially refused to step down from his post. The remarks triggered uproar in Japan, with multiple lawmakers and other public figures condemning Mori, while hundreds of people have reportedly withdrawn their applications to volunteer during the Summer Games.

Also on rt.com No hugs or singing... but athletes WILL NOT be required to have vaccine as Tokyo Olympics outlines Covid-19 controls

The scandal also spilled out of the country, with Mori garnering international condemnation as well. The International Olympic Committee, for instance, branded his remarks “absolutely inappropriate” and going against the organization’s “commitments and reforms.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies