 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris

30 Jan, 2021 16:45
Get short URL
WATCH Riot police crack down on anti-Global Security Bill protesters in Paris
©  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French citizens are once again protesting a bill that punishes those who release photos and videos identifying police officers, something critics say is a major challenge to press freedom.

As protesters marched near the Place de la Republique in Paris, police also took to the streets in riot gear, and several clashes between demonstrators and officers took place.

Saturday’s demonstrations are only the latest protests against the security bill, which would fine offenders thousands and possibly land them behind bars for up to a year. Rallies in Marseille, Paris, Lyon, and other cities descended into violence in December, as protesters launched projectiles at riot police, and vehicles and businesses were vandalized.

In response to the protests, government officials announced they would rewrite Article 24, which takes aim at photos and videos of officers, and find a more balanced approach.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies